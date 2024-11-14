Historian shares nearly forgotten 1924 voyage from San Francisco to Tahiti

One hundred years ago this week, a massive yacht named Kaimiloa set off on a historic voyage from San Francisco to Tahiti. During the trip, it became the first to send a clear radio signal across an entire ocean. It was also one of the first hybrid ships, using sails and a diesel engine.

South Florida historian Cesar Becerra was working on another project when he got a tip about this little-remembered voyage that had lasting impacts on science and technology. Earlier this year, he published a book about it titled "The Kaimiloa Project." HPR talked with Becerra about the historic voyage that also made a stop in Hawaiʻi.

South Florida historian Cesar Becerra, right, with HPRʻs Maddie Bender.

