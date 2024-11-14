© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Historian shares nearly forgotten 1924 voyage from San Francisco to Tahiti

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published November 14, 2024 at 4:21 PM HST
Basically Books

One hundred years ago this week, a massive yacht named Kaimiloa set off on a historic voyage from San Francisco to Tahiti. During the trip, it became the first to send a clear radio signal across an entire ocean. It was also one of the first hybrid ships, using sails and a diesel engine.

South Florida historian Cesar Becerra was working on another project when he got a tip about this little-remembered voyage that had lasting impacts on science and technology. Earlier this year, he published a book about it titled "The Kaimiloa Project." HPR talked with Becerra about the historic voyage that also made a stop in Hawaiʻi.

Becerra was on Oʻahu earlier this week and is currently in Hilo as part of a worldwide speaking tour. He’ll be at Basically Books tomorrow at 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

South Florida historian Cesar Becerra, right, with HPRʻs Maddie Bender.
HPR
South Florida historian Cesar Becerra, right, with HPRʻs Maddie Bender.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 14, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation HistoryLiterature
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
