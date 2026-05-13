The Conversation: Hurricane prep, Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Ernie Lau, Chief Engineer of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, discusses how to prepare for hurricane season
- Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative’s Colleen Uechi reports on the coastal erosion threatening a historic Buddhist temple on Maui | Full Story
- Imke de Pater, professor emerita at UC Berkeley, shares how data from the Keck Observatory on Maunakea has helped solve the mystery of Uranus’ rings | Read the article
- Jon Gelman and McKinley Walter, of Hawai’i Marine Animal Response, discuss recent viral news of a man throwing a rock at a monk seal— and what to do when you see animals in danger | HMAR Open House