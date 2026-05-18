The Conversation: Unexploded ordnance; Maui wetlands
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Kevin Knodell discusses the challenges of unexploded ordnance in Hawaiʻi and LANPAC | Full story
- Scott Fisher of the Hawaiʻi Land Trust talks about their stewardship of the Waiheʻe Refuge on Maui. It's part of this week's Climate Solutions week coverage, in coordination with NPR.
- Kekahi Wahi's workout video in front of the Captain Cook Monument at Kealakekua Bay can be seen at the Whitney Museum in New York City.
- Director Steve Sue talks about his new documentary, "The 100TH: Seeds of Aloha."