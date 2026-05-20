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The Conversation

The Conversation: ‘Time, place and manner’ at UH; Ewa Makai Middle School

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published May 20, 2026 at 11:33 AM HST
FILE - The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus.
Krista Rados
/
HPR
FILE - The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Dennis Ling, of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, shares more about the upcoming Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister State & Sister City Summit
  • University of Hawaiʻi political science professor Dean Saranillio and journalism student Zane Castillo discuss the impact of “time, place and manner” policies on campus free speech 
  • Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology faculty talk about the Institute’s Mālama ʻĀina plan and their efforts to adapt to climate change 
  • Ewa Makai Middle School staff and students share their experience learning— and loving– to pilot drones
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The Conversation JapanUniversity of Hawai‘iHawaiʻi Institute of Marine BiologyTechnology
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is HPR's Senior Reporter, Climate and Energy and Editor-at-Large. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
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