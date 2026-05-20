The Conversation: ‘Time, place and manner’ at UH; Ewa Makai Middle School
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Dennis Ling, of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, shares more about the upcoming Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister State & Sister City Summit
- University of Hawaiʻi political science professor Dean Saranillio and journalism student Zane Castillo discuss the impact of “time, place and manner” policies on campus free speech
- Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology faculty talk about the Institute’s Mālama ʻĀina plan and their efforts to adapt to climate change
- Ewa Makai Middle School staff and students share their experience learning— and loving– to pilot drones