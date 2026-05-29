The Conversation: OHA Chair; High school surf champions
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Office of Hawaiian Affairs Chair Kaiali’i Kahele discusses the possibility of OHA acquiring a broadcast station, despite the vote against purchasing KITV-KIKU
- OHA Chair Kahele returns to share updates from negotiations with the Pentagon over military land leases
- Members of the Waialua High and Intermediate School girls’ surf team celebrate their recent win at the first-ever Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association Surfing State Championships
- Maui youth Bobby and Cassie Goldyn talk about their musical group, Keiki Kupuna, and their mission to share the healing power of music with the elderly