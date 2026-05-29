The Conversation: OHA Chair; High school surf champions

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Chair Kaiali’i Kahele discusses the possibility of OHA acquiring a broadcast station, despite the vote against purchasing KITV-KIKU

OHA Chair Kahele returns to share updates from negotiations with the Pentagon over military land leases

Members of the Waialua High and Intermediate School girls’ surf team celebrate their recent win at the first-ever Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association Surfing State Championships

Maui youth Bobby and Cassie Goldyn talk about their musical group, Keiki Kupuna , and their mission to share the healing power of music with the elderly