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The Conversation

The Conversation: OHA Chair; High school surf champions

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenLillian Tsang
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:28 AM HST
Waialua High & Intermediate School student Hanae Rose celebrates becoming the first HHSAA Girls Longboard Surfing State Champion. (May 2, 2026)
Rayden Aoki
/
Instagram @WaialuaSurfTeam
Waialua High & Intermediate School student Hanae Rose, center, celebrates becoming the first HHSAA Girls Longboard Surfing State Champion. (May 2, 2026)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Office of Hawaiian Affairs Chair Kaiali’i Kahele discusses the possibility of OHA acquiring a broadcast station, despite the vote against purchasing KITV-KIKU
  • OHA Chair Kahele returns to share updates from negotiations with the Pentagon over military land leases
  • Members of the Waialua High and Intermediate School girls’ surf team celebrate their recent win at the first-ever Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association Surfing State Championships
  • Maui youth Bobby and Cassie Goldyn talk about their musical group, Keiki Kupuna, and their mission to share the healing power of music with the elderly
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The Conversation Office of Hawaiian AffairsSurfingMusicKūpuna
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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