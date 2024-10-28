© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH President Lassner reflects on the aftermath of the 2004 flood in Mānoa

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 28, 2024 at 3:26 PM HST
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Hamilton Library after the flooding on Oct. 30, 2004.
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Hamilton Library after the flooding on Oct. 30, 2004.
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Hamilton Library after the flooding on Oct. 30, 2004.
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Hamilton Library after the flooding on Oct. 30, 2004.
An art piece at UH Hamilton Library about the flash flood that occurred on Oct. 30, 2004.
An art piece at UH Hamilton Library about the flash flood that occurred on Oct. 30, 2004.
Hamilton Library at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa in 2024.
Hamilton Library at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa in 2024.
This week marks 20 years since floods ripped through the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus, causing millions of dollars in damage and changing the way UH thought about resilience. The hardest hit was Hamilton Library. Its collections and computers in the basement were devastated, along with a key power source that crippled communications in a crisis event.

That's how UH President David Lassner recalled the 2004 disaster. He was chief technology officer at the time. He sat down with HPR to reflect on the crisis and his past 11 years as president. Lassner is to leave at the end of the year. His replacement, Wendy Hensel, was just selected last week.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 28, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
