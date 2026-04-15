The Conversation: Red Cross recovery efforts, Hawaiʻi British Museum exhibit

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Red Cross interim communications director Mimi Teller shares updates about Super Typhoon Sinlaku and the ongoing recovery efforts of the American Red Cross on Oʻahu

Alice Christophe, lead curator of the British Museum exhibit "Hawaiʻi: a Kingdom Crossing Oceans," discusses the kuleana she brought to the exhibit , which runs through May

Kitty Wo from the Garden Club of Honolulu shares lessons learned from the Maui wildfires | Upcoming garden show