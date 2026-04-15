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The Conversation

The Conversation: Red Cross recovery efforts, Hawaiʻi British Museum exhibit

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published April 15, 2026 at 11:19 AM HST
Hula dancers perform at the opening reception.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Hula dancers perform at the opening reception of “Hawaiʻi: a Kingdom Crossing Oceans,” at the British Museum.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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