The Conversation: Target letter to Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke; Santana bassist
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR’s Ashley Mizuo reports on a target letter sent by the State Attorney General to Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke
- HART CEO Lori Kahikina shares Skyline rail updates ahead of a community workshop to discuss the design for the upcoming Iwilei rail station
- Mid Pacific Institute President Paul Turnbull discusses the impact of AI in education
- Oceanographer Helen Czerski explains how the ocean powers the Earth ahead of a talk at UH at Mānoa
- Benny Rietveld, bass player for Carlos Santana, presents a new theater show centered around The Cavalier, a legendary jazz hotspot in Honolulu