Honolulu marks 50 years of community gardening

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published September 3, 2025 at 1:14 PM HST
Community gardens coordinator Kate Eichstaedt, right, with HPR's Bill Dorman.
HPR
In Honolulu, 2025 marks 50 years of community gardens, and the mayor has proclaimed September as Community Gardening Month.

Waitlists are part of the community garden experience in Honolulu — but more are coming. In fact, the theme of this Golden Anniversary year of the program is "Keep Growing.” There will be a celebration to mark that 50th anniversary on Sept. 13.

HPR talked to Kate Eichstaedt, the community gardens coordinator, working with the Department of Parks and Recreation, about the celebration.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 3, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
