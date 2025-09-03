Honolulu marks 50 years of community gardening

In Honolulu, 2025 marks 50 years of community gardens, and the mayor has proclaimed September as Community Gardening Month.

Waitlists are part of the community garden experience in Honolulu — but more are coming. In fact, the theme of this Golden Anniversary year of the program is "Keep Growing.” There will be a celebration to mark that 50th anniversary on Sept. 13.

HPR talked to Kate Eichstaedt, the community gardens coordinator, working with the Department of Parks and Recreation, about the celebration.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 3, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.