© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ʻAiea community shares concerns about planned Aloha Stadium development

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published September 3, 2025 at 12:10 PM HST
Thousands of people gathered at Aloha Stadium on Saturday to explore locker rooms and set foot on the field. The steel stadium is expected to be demolished in late 2023.
Casey Harlow / HPR

New contracts have been signed to move forward with the demolition and construction of a new Aloha Stadium — set to open in 2029.

HPR spoke with Steve Wood, president of the ʻAiea Neighborhood Board — the community that will host the proposed 98-acre stadium and business district. Wood spoke about the questions and concerns he's heard from his community since the project was first discussed, nearly eight years ago.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 3, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Aloha StadiumEntertainmentSports
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Related Stories