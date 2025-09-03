ʻAiea community shares concerns about planned Aloha Stadium development

New contracts have been signed to move forward with the demolition and construction of a new Aloha Stadium — set to open in 2029.

HPR spoke with Steve Wood, president of the ʻAiea Neighborhood Board — the community that will host the proposed 98-acre stadium and business district. Wood spoke about the questions and concerns he's heard from his community since the project was first discussed, nearly eight years ago.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 3, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.