The Conversation: A call-in on cell phone use in schools
Today, our panel discusses a new statewide policy is set to restrict student cell phone use beginning next school year. Our guests are:
- Rep. Scot Matayoshi, State Representative for District 49 (Kāne'ohe and Maunawili)
- Sarah Milianta-Laffin, teacher at ʻIlima Intermediate School
- , Kalani High School student
Do you think phones have a place in the classroom? Share your thoughts with our guests during the live show by calling 808-941-3689.
Before and after the show, send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org or leave a voicemail on our talkback line at 808-792-8217.
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.