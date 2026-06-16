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The Conversation

The Conversation: Previewing the Obama Presidential Center; False killer whales

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin Allen
Published June 16, 2026 at 11:26 AM HST
The interior of the Obama Presidential Center's Chicago Public Library Branch. (June
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
The interior of the Obama Presidential Center's Chicago Public Library Branch. (June 16, 2026)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Chicago Sun-Times journalist Lynn Sweet offers more insight on the opening of the long-awaited Obama Presidential Center in Chicago 
  • Honolulu Civil Beat’s Chad Blair reports on recovery efforts after Supertyphoon Sinlaku 
  • Jens Currie, Chief Scientist at Pacific Whale Foundation, shares new research and efforts to study and protect the endangered false killer whale 
  • HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the death of one of Kalaupapa’s last patient residents, and what that means for tours of the historic settlement | Full Story
  • HoMA Theater Manager and Programmer Sarah Fang talks about “Bleak Week,” the upcoming film festival dedicated to despair
Tags
The Conversation Barack ObamaObama Presidential CenterMarine BiologyFalse Killer WhaleKalaupapaMolokaʻiHonolulu Museum of ArtFilm
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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