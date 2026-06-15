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The Conversation

The Conversation: Upcoming Obama Presidential Center; Hawaiian Airlines CEO

By Catherine Cruz
Published June 15, 2026 at 11:11 AM HST
The Obama Presidential Center Museum, part of the center's campus, seen in Chicago's Jackson Park. The center is scheduled to open to the public on June 19, 2026. (June 12, 2026)
Catherine Cruz
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HPR
The Obama Presidential Center Museum, part of the center's campus, seen in Chicago's Jackson Park. The center is scheduled to open to the public on June 19, 2026. (June 12, 2026)
  • Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation and former Senior Advisor to President Obama, speaks with HPR in an exclusive media preview for the Obama Presidential Center, opening to the public on June 19th
  • Hawaiian Airlines CEO Diana Birkett Rakow discusses rising flight costs and the merger between Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines
  • The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Allison Schaefers reports on postponed construction and repairs at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center | Full Story
  • HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on the ongoing Kona low storm recovery at Otake Camp in Oʻahu’s North Shore | Full Story
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The Conversation Barack ObamaObama Presidential CenterHawaiian AirlinesWeather
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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