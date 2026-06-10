The Conversation: New zoo director; Lawyer shortage

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

John Berry, former director of the Smithsonian's National Zoological Park, talks about his first day as the new director for the Honolulu Zoo

Maui Now Hawai‘i Journalism Initiative’s Colleen Uechi reports on the packed mayoral race in Maui | Full Story

Former Hawaiʻi State Bar Association President Mark M. Murakami and Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Justice Todd Eddins discuss a new legal task force addressing the state’s shortage of lawyers