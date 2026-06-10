The Conversation: New zoo director; Lawyer shortage
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- John Berry, former director of the Smithsonian's National Zoological Park, talks about his first day as the new director for the Honolulu Zoo
- Maui Now Hawai‘i Journalism Initiative’s Colleen Uechi reports on the packed mayoral race in Maui | Full Story
- Former Hawaiʻi State Bar Association President Mark M. Murakami and Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Justice Todd Eddins discuss a new legal task force addressing the state’s shortage of lawyers