The Conversation: U.S. Rep. Pat Saiki dies at 96; Homeroom Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- James Moriarty, former chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan, explains how the historic Trump-Xi summit impacts relations across the strait
- HPR looks back on the life of U.S. Rep. Pat Saiki, the first Republican elected to represent Hawai’i in the House of Representatives since its statehood | Full Story
- After the hurricanes, HPR’s weekly segment Homeroom Hawaiʻi takes a look at the next thing taking schools by storm: homecoming week