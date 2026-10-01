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The Conversation

The Conversation: U.S. Rep. Pat Saiki dies at 96; Homeroom Hawaiʻi

By Bill Dorman,
Catherine CruzDW Gibson
Published October 1, 2026 at 11:34 AM HST
U.S. President George H. Bush meets with Small Business Administration Administrator Pat Saiki, Thursday, Sept. 3, 1992 in the Oval Office of the White House. The meeting was to discuss hurricane relief efforts in Florida and Louisiana.
J.Scott Applewhite
/
AP
U.S. President George H. Bush meets with Small Business Administration Administrator Pat Saiki, Thursday, Sept. 3, 1992 in the Oval Office of the White House. The meeting was to discuss hurricane relief efforts in Florida and Louisiana.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • James Moriarty, former chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan, explains how the historic Trump-Xi summit impacts relations across the strait
  • HPR looks back on the life of U.S. Rep. Pat Saiki, the first Republican elected to represent Hawai’i in the House of Representatives since its statehood | Full Story
  • After the hurricanes, HPR’s weekly segment Homeroom Hawaiʻi takes a look at the next thing taking schools by storm: homecoming week
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Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director of Hawai‘i Public Radio since February 2011. Born in New York City, he spent 21 years at CNN in various positions...
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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