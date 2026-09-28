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The Conversation

The Conversation: Hearing from the islands after Hurricane Nolo

By Robbie Dingeman, Kevin Allen
Published September 28, 2026 at 11:35 AM HST
Fire Captain Lui Sales of the Hawaiʻi Fire Department looks for residents to help as rainwater from nearby Hurricane Nolo flood a section of Māmalahoa Highway Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, near Nāʻālehu, Hawaiʻi.
Gregory Bull
/
AP
Fire Captain Lui Sales of the Hawaiʻi Fire Department looks for residents to help as rainwater from nearby Hurricane Nolo flood a section of Māmalahoa Highway Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, near Nāʻālehu, Hawaiʻi.

The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaʻi Island Mayor Kimo Alameda joins HPR live to share how the island fared Hurricane Nolo
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  • The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Chloe Jones reports on ongoing hurricane recovery efforts on Kauaʻi’s north shore | Full Story
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  • The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum welcomes Matt Voight as its new Director of Restoration and Large Artifact Collections
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The Conversation Hawaiʻi IslandKimo AlamedaMaui CountyPearl Harbor Aviation Museum
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at <a href="mailto:kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org">kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org</a>.
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