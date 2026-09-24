The Conversation: Preparing for Tropical Storm Nolo; Homeroom Hawaiʻi
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiian Electric Company Vice President for communications Jim Kelly shares updates and preparations for Tropical Storm Nolo
- Former Honolulu City Councilman Gary Gill reflects on a year since undergoing organ transplant surgery
- Economic consultant Paul Brewbaker talks AI and Hawaiʻi’s economy as the 2026 Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference kicks off
- HPR checks in on classrooms on Kauaʻi in the latest installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi