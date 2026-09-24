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The Conversation

The Conversation: Preparing for Tropical Storm Nolo; Homeroom Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published September 24, 2026 at 12:08 PM HST
A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Nolo near the state on Wednesday morning.
NOAA
A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Nolo near the state on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.

The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiian Electric Company Vice President for communications Jim Kelly shares updates and preparations for Tropical Storm Nolo 
  • Former Honolulu City Councilman Gary Gill reflects on a year since undergoing organ transplant surgery 
  • Economic consultant Paul Brewbaker talks AI and Hawaiʻi’s economy as the 2026 Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference kicks off
  • HPR checks in on classrooms on Kauaʻi in the latest installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi
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The Conversation Hawaiian Electric CompanyEconomyWeather
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
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