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The Conversation

The Conversation: Keeping Hawaiʻi connected; Upcoming immigration conference

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published September 23, 2026 at 11:28 AM HST
Downed power lines caused by Hurricane Lowell are seen across a road Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in Hanapēpē, Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi.
Kevin Fujii/AP
/
Honolulu Civil Beat
Downed power lines caused by Hurricane Lowell are seen across a road Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in Hanapēpē, Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Rommel Angeles, an associate Vice President with Verizon, shares how they’re keeping customers connected after hurricanes impacted Hawaiʻi’s communication lines
  • Seth Colby, Director of the Hawaii Economic Association, discusses artificial intelligence’s impact on the state’s healthcare and economy
  • Organizers of the inaugural Hawaiʻi Immigration & Inclusion Conference discuss the event and the need for immigrant protection 
  • In a hana hou interview, author Christine Kuehn uncovers her family’s dark history as spies for the Axis powers in Hawaiʻi in her best-selling memoir | Full Story
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
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