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The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Green on Kauaʻi; Homeroom Hawaiʻi Skies

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenDW Gibson
Published September 17, 2026 at 11:36 AM HST
Gov. Josh Green and Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami survey storm damage on Kauaʻi's north shore on Sept. 15, 2026.
Office Of Gov. Josh Green
Gov. Josh Green and Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami survey storm damage on Kauaʻi's north shore on Sept. 15, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Gov. Green speaks after assessing storm damage after Hurricane Lowell on Kauaʻi 
  • Hear from teachers, students and the chefs that feed them from across the islands in the latest installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi 
  • Roy Gal, with the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy, returns for Hawaiʻi Skies to share more free astronomy events the public can enjoy
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The Conversation Josh GreenKauaʻiWeatherEducationAstronomy
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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