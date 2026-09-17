The Conversation: Gov. Green on Kauaʻi; Homeroom Hawaiʻi Skies
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Gov. Green speaks after assessing storm damage after Hurricane Lowell on Kauaʻi
- Hear from teachers, students and the chefs that feed them from across the islands in the latest installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi
- Roy Gal, with the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy, returns for Hawaiʻi Skies to share more free astronomy events the public can enjoy