The Conversation: Senate President Kouchi on Kauaʻi’s recovery; Learning from disaster
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s Chad Blair reports on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against mail-in ballot restrictions | Full Story
- State Senate President Ron Kouchi shares how his home island of Kauaʻi is recovering after Hurricane Lowell
- Karl Kim, UH Professor and Executive Director of the National Disaster Preparedness Training Center, shares what disasters like 9/11 and Hurricane Iniki can teach us
- HPR’s Audrey McAvoy reports on the forecast for the rest of hurricane season — and why it won’t relent anytime soon | Full Story