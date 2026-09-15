The Conversation: Senate President Kouchi on Kauaʻi’s recovery; Learning from disaster

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Honolulu Civil Beat’s Chad Blair reports on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against mail-in ballot restrictions | Full Story

State Senate President Ron Kouchi shares how his home island of Kauaʻi is recovering after Hurricane Lowell

Karl Kim, UH Professor and Executive Director of the National Disaster Preparedness Training Center, shares what disasters like 9/11 and Hurricane Iniki can teach us

HPR’s Audrey McAvoy reports on the forecast for the rest of hurricane season — and why it won’t relent anytime soon | Full Story