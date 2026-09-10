The Conversation: Bringing power back to Kauaʻi; Homeroom Hawaiʻi

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

David Uchiyama, chief administrative officer of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, shares how Kauaʻi is handling the flow of visitors after Hurricane Lowell

HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol shares how hurricane harbor closures impact communities on Lanaʻi

Hawaiian Electric Company VP of Communications Jim Kelly shares the latest on Kauaʻi’s recovery efforts

HPR returns with the latest installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi

The Carnival of Nearly Extinct Animals, a live music and dance show raising awareness for endangered species, comes to town