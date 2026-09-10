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The Conversation

The Conversation: Bringing power back to Kauaʻi; Homeroom Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonKevin Allen
Published September 10, 2026 at 11:34 AM HST
Police officers speak with residents amid standing water, debris and damaged homes along Hoona Road in Poiʻpū on the island of Kauaʻi following Hurricane Lowell. The hurricane brought damaging winds, heavy rain, flooding and widespread power outages to the island overnight.
Cliff Endsley
/
@cend_it
Police officers speak with residents amid standing water, debris and damaged homes along Hoona Road in Poiʻpū on the island of Kauaʻi following Hurricane Lowell. The hurricane brought damaging winds, heavy rain, flooding and widespread power outages to the island overnight.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • David Uchiyama, chief administrative officer of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, shares how Kauaʻi is handling the flow of visitors after Hurricane Lowell
  • HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol shares how hurricane harbor closures impact communities on Lanaʻi 
  • Hawaiian Electric Company VP of Communications Jim Kelly shares the latest on Kauaʻi’s recovery efforts
  • HPR returns with the latest installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi 
  • The Carnival of Nearly Extinct Animals, a live music and dance show raising awareness for endangered species, comes to town
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The Conversation KauaʻiTourismWeatherTheater
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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