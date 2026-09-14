The Conversation: Live from the Ala Wai Canal

Today, The Conversation is broadcasting live on the Ala Wai Canal — on the edge of Waikīkī. This morning we are at the Library for the Blind and Print Disabled, which is right on the banks of our focus today. We want to know what comes down the Ala Wai Canal and into the Ala Wai Harbor. It's a degraded waterway. Most people see what accumulates after a bad storm, and we've had a few so far this year. We head upstream to see what is going on up in the valley — from mauka to makai.

Sen. Sharon Moriwaki, who represents the district, talks about the problems the Ala Wai Canal faces after a busy hurricane season

State Transportation Director Ed Sniffen shares how the department is working in areas upstream to minimize the debris downstream

Mānoa residents talk about how the higher stream levels near Woodlawn Bridge during the recent storms have affected their homes

Sen. Carol Fukunaga on the solutions to minimize the hazards of the Ala Wai

Kouri Nago, a coordinator for the Genki Ala Wai Project, on whether the Genki balls being thrown into the Ala Wai are making a difference to its water quality

