The Conversation: Kamehameha Schools’ tax status targeted; Pokémon 30th anniversary
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Avi Soifer, former Dean of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawai’i, explains how and why Kamehameha Schools could lose their tax-exempt status
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Chloe Jones reports on the hard-hit areas of Kauaʻi’s north shore after Hurricane Lowell | Full Story
- HPR joins Pokémon fans in line trying to catch ‘em all on the 30th anniversary of the Japanese franchise-turned-global-phenomenon