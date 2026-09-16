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The Conversation

The Conversation: Kamehameha Schools’ tax status targeted; Pokémon 30th anniversary

Published September 16, 2026 at 11:45 AM HST
A fan poses for a photograph during Pokemon Day, as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pokemon, in London, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.
Kin Cheung
/
AP
A fan poses for a photograph during Pokemon Day, as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pokemon, in London, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Avi Soifer, former Dean of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawai’i, explains how and why Kamehameha Schools could lose their tax-exempt status
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Chloe Jones reports on the hard-hit areas of Kauaʻi’s north shore after Hurricane Lowell | Full Story
  • HPR joins Pokémon fans in line trying to catch ‘em all on the 30th anniversary of the Japanese franchise-turned-global-phenomenon
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The Conversation Kamehameha SchoolsVideo GamesPokemon
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