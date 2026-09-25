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The Conversation

The Conversation: Storm Updates and a Head-to-toe hana hou show

By Catherine Cruz,
Jacob AloiLillian TsangMaddie Bender
Published September 25, 2026 at 12:58 PM HST
Courtesy Da Slippah Library

Today on The Conversation, we look ahead with storm updates on Hurricane Nolo, and we look back on some of our favorite stories highlighting the human body.

  • HPR tracks storm updates as Nolo develops into a Category 2 Hurricane | Get live storm updates
  • Kaimuki native Vickie Kennedy, former president of the Northern California affiliate of the Foundation Fighting Blindness, shares wisdoms of living with vision loss for almost 5-decades | Full Story (Jan. 2025)
  • Donor Mariel Tadena, stem cell recipient Nicole Fabela, and Erica Sevilla, spokesperson for the National Marrow Donor Program, share their stem cell story | Full Story (Sept. 2025) 
  • Hawaiʻi Business Magazine's Ryann Coules reports on a new tax incentive for kidney donors meant to spur organ donation | Full Story (Feb. 2026) 
  • Take a slipper, leave a slipper. Maui resident Kimberly Thayer shares the story behind her slipper-lending library | Full Story (June 2024) 
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender was the executive producer of The Conversation until August 2026. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast.
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