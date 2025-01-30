Living with blindness, Vickie Kennedy is on a mission to help others adjust

A Hawaiʻi resident who has struggled with vision loss wants to pass on her life lessons to others. Vickie Kennedy was diagnosed with a genetic eye disease commonly known as "tunnel vision” in 1978.

A healthy periphery is 180 degrees, but Vickie’s sight was a diminished 19 degrees — making her legally blind. The disease was so rare in Hawaiʻi that her doctors knew very little about it.

After she and her family relocated to California, Kennedy connected with researchers and members of the blind community. She served as president of the Northern California Affiliate of the Foundation Fighting Blindness for almost a decade before moving back to Honolulu.

The Conversation talked with her about living with blindness and helping others adjust to losing sight. These days Kennedy is aided by her third guide dog, Buddy.

“When I come across people who are newly diagnosed, going blind, I say, you know what, I know it's going to be very hard for you to adjust, but just know that blindness is not the end of the world. It's a little hump in the middle of the road. Your blindness is what you make it to be," she said.

Kennedy has also served on various boards including the Hawaii Association of the Blind. The association’s 58th convention is coming up in March.

