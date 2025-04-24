Wary of Medicaid cuts, AlohaCare is collecting stories about the program's impact

Lawmakers are on guard for how federal funding cuts or changes could affect Hawaiʻi's Medicaid program.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office calculated that federal budget goals could not be reached without cuts to Medicaid, which marks 60 years this year.

The program helps the country's most needy families. Nationally, about one in five people is covered by Medicaid, though eligibility requirements and services vary by state.

The Conversation spoke with Francoise Culley-Trotman, the CEO of Alohacare, about why raising the profile of the Medicaid program is so important.

She called it the safety net people rely on when they have no other insurance coverage or when life has changed.

"I think sometimes people forget that Medicaid goes way beyond just medical coverage," Culley-Trotman said. "It really opens the door together with the health insurance plans that provide coverage for folks to have access to social care, such as housing and education."

She said that without adequate medical coverage in Hawaiʻi, there will be a reduction in preventive health care, and people will resort to the ER for non-emergency issues.

AlohaCare just launched a campaign to gather people's stories about how Medicaid has helped them. Culley-Trotman said it opened around two weeks ago, and already has over 30 submissions.

“Our lawmakers, the other stakeholders who are advocating, are collecting those stories, so that they can communicate to the folks in D.C. and help them understand what it looks like to not have coverage or to not have access," she said.

"Collecting those stories, sharing your perspective, speaking up about your concern is really powerful right now."

One story came from a former AlohaCare employee. After her husband passed away, the former employee said Medicaid helped support her two children. She said it would have been difficult for her to get back on her feet without Medicaid's support.

Culley-Trotman wants those covered by Medicaid to know that there have not been any changes, so far, and to take full advantage of the coverage.

"Reach out to us if you're worried," she said. "They can also reach out to our Hawaiʻi Med-QUEST Division if they're worried about their coverage or need to submit documentation."

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.