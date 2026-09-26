Olowalu brush fire brings evacuation orders and a power outage

A brush fire in West Maui’s Olowalu Village area has prompted an evacuation order for residents from Luawai to Ehehene Streets. The fire was first reported just before 2 p.m. and the Maui Emergency Management Agency said sirens were sounded at 2:40 p.m. Honoapiʻilani Highway was closed from North Kīhei to Olowalu General Store.

County of Maui An American Red Cross volunteer gets supplies ready at the Lahaina Civic Center as it opens as a shelter due to a brush fire and power outage in Olowalu.

Amid high winds caused by Hurricane Nolo, grounds crews have been working to control the fire while helicopters made water drops from the air until sunset. Maui County officials said the fire had burned over 100 acres and was about 40% contained as of Saturday night. No structures were impacted, according to officials.

The Lahaina Civic Center Gym opened as an emergency shelter for those who have had to evacuate. There are charging stations for personal electronics, but residents should bring their own bedding, food, water and other essentials, according to Maui County.

South Maui Community Park Gym in Kīhei is also open as a temporary evacuation point to offer a safe gathering area.

Hawaiian Electric deenergized power lines from Ukumehame to Lahainaluna Road surrounding the Olowalu brushfire, and about 740 customers are without power. This was done at the request of the Maui Fire Department, for firefighter safety, and Hawaiian Electric said the outage was not a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

The utility advises that impacted residents could be without power overnight. Once the fire is out, crews need to inspect lines and equipment and make any required repairs before power will be restored.

Olowalu residents without power can also use Maui County’s shelters.