Storm-damaged Kula Hospital will reopen after renovations, timeline uncertain

The future of Kula Hospital, which has been closed due to storm damage since March, has been uncertain. But the state has announced that the facility will be restored and reopened. The project includes essential repairs to building systems and upgrades to interior spaces. Renovations will total about $65 million.

“Kula Hospital has been a cornerstone of the Upcountry Maui community for generations, and we are committed to bringing this historic facility back stronger and more resilient,” said Governor Josh Green in a press release. “The state’s $42 million commitment, together with Kaiser Permanente’s $23 million investment, will help restore critical healthcare services, bring Hale Makamae residents home and will ensure Upcountry families can continue to receive care in their own community for generations to come.”

When the Kona Low storms caused significant damage to the building, more than 100 long-term patients at the hospital had to be relocated to other facilities on Maui and O’ahu. Maui Health, which operates Kula Hospital, has been making strides in bringing those patients closer to home. But reopening the hospital will ensure Upcountry families can visit their loved ones more easily. It will also restore access to emergency services to the rural community.

Construction plans are still being developed, and there’s currently no timeframe for reopening.