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Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation urges home mail delivery for Lahaina

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published September 17, 2026 at 1:46 PM HST
An image of burned-out mailbox in front of a lot where a home once stood in Lahaina, Maui.
Tori DeJournett
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HPR
A burned-out mailbox in front of a lot where a home once stood. (July 10, 2026)

Hawai’i's Congressional Delegation is calling for the U.S. Postal Service to reinstate home mail delivery for rebuilt Lahaina neighborhoods. They sent a joint letter to the postmaster general demanding reconsideration of rebuilt homes as “new developments.”

Since the 2023 wildfire, mail has not been delivered to rebuilt properties.

The delegation also said they strongly oppose the possible closure of the Downtown Lahaina Post Office. The building burned in the fire and the USPS said they cannot find a new location.

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda said Lahaina residents returning to their neighborhoods should be offered the same service they were before the fire.

A burned-out mailbox is adorned with a kukui nut lei in front of an empty lot where a home once stood in Lahaina before the 2023 fires. (Aug. 4, 2025)
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“I felt it was important that the U.S. Postal Service clearly understood that the congressional delegation absolutely opposed the closure of the Downtown Lahaina Post Office and especially taking away home delivery for Lahaina residents. Lahaina has been through too much already," she said.

"They deserve better. This was a slap in the face. There was barely any notice or community engagement, but bottom line, they should not be returning home to less services than they had before the fire."

The delegation demanded disclosure of records detailing why home delivery was cut before replacement infrastructure was ready; an explanation of why the downtown post office lease is not being renewed; and efforts to secure a new location.

The delegation also asked for meaningful in-person meetings before the postal service finalizes any changes.

Click here for the letter or read it below:

Tags
Local News U.S. Postal ServiceJill TokudaMaui2023 Maui fires
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Senior Reporter for Maui Nui. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
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