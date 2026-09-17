Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation urges home mail delivery for Lahaina

Hawai’i's Congressional Delegation is calling for the U.S. Postal Service to reinstate home mail delivery for rebuilt Lahaina neighborhoods. They sent a joint letter to the postmaster general demanding reconsideration of rebuilt homes as “new developments.”

Since the 2023 wildfire, mail has not been delivered to rebuilt properties.

The delegation also said they strongly oppose the possible closure of the Downtown Lahaina Post Office. The building burned in the fire and the USPS said they cannot find a new location.

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda said Lahaina residents returning to their neighborhoods should be offered the same service they were before the fire.

“I felt it was important that the U.S. Postal Service clearly understood that the congressional delegation absolutely opposed the closure of the Downtown Lahaina Post Office and especially taking away home delivery for Lahaina residents. Lahaina has been through too much already," she said.

"They deserve better. This was a slap in the face. There was barely any notice or community engagement, but bottom line, they should not be returning home to less services than they had before the fire."

The delegation demanded disclosure of records detailing why home delivery was cut before replacement infrastructure was ready; an explanation of why the downtown post office lease is not being renewed; and efforts to secure a new location.

The delegation also asked for meaningful in-person meetings before the postal service finalizes any changes.

Click here for the letter or read it below: