Kula Hospital remains closed but patients relocated to Oʻahu are returning to Maui

The historic Kula Hospital in Upcountry Maui remains closed since sustaining significant storm damage during the Kona Lows in March. The closure forced the hospital’s more than 100 patients to be relocated. Most of them were transferred to other facilities on Maui. But eight long-term residents of Hale Makamae, a wing for those with intellectual disabilities, were transferred to Oʻahu for specialized care.



After nearly six months, half of those individuals returned to Maui last week.

Maui Health, which operates Kula Hospital, said a hospital building in Wailuku has been renovated for their care.

“The Molokini II building, located adjacent to the main hospital on the Maui Memorial Medical Center campus, has been renovated to provide a safe, comfortable temporary location for Hale Makamae residents, so they can be closer to family and loved ones and reunite with their Hale Makamae caregivers,” Maui Health told HPR in a statement. “Our team is thrilled to welcome them back and care for them again.”



The remaining patients on Oʻahu will be back on Maui by the end of September.

Maui Health said storm damage assessments on Kula Hospital are now complete and remediation work is in progress.

But they still have no timeline on when the facility might re-open.

“We are working closely with the state of Hawaiʻi and other partners to evaluate the path forward for Kula Hospital and how we can best continue serving the Upcountry community,” said Maui Health.

Kula Clinic, located on the Kula Hospital property, has been unaffected by the closure.