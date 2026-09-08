Most Kauaʻi residents without power as officials assess Hurricane Lowell damage

Kauaʻi emergency officials are urging people to stay off the roads and to stay home Tuesday morning to allow first responders and emergency crews to continue operations and assess damage from Hurricane Lowell. The county said trees and powerlines were toppled during the height of the Category 2 hurricane late Monday night, with winds exceeding 100 mph. The county remains under a Hurricane Warning as of Tuesday morning.

KIUC has reported over 33,300 customers, nearly 91% of its members, are being affected by storm-related power outages. The utility said due to extensive damage, it's not safe to attempt power restoration until Hurricane Lowell has passed and assessments can be made safely.

Crews are working Tuesday to clear priority roads and restore critical infrastructure.

All schools and government offices on Kauaʻi are closed Tuesday to encourage everyone to stay at home.

“As the light comes up and the extent of the damage from Hurricane Lowell comes into focus, we want to ensure that no additional emergency situations arise unnecessarily,” Elton Ushio, Administrator of the Kauaʻi Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement. “Mahalo in advance for your help and cooperation as we work to get our island back on its feet after this powerful storm.”

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami said in a social media video posted Monday night that an assessment would happen first thing Tuesday morning and include an aerial assessment.

The state Department of Transportation has closed the Līhuʻe Airport Monday due to impacts from Hurricane Lowell. HDOT anticipates resuming operations at LIH after inspecting the runway and terminal facilities and determining it is safe to do so.

The County of Kauaʻi is asking residents to document damage to their homes and property and report it to the Kauaʻi Emergency Management Agency. Click here for the damage assessment form.