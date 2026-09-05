Storm updates: Lowell could bring strong winds and flooding to Hawaiʻi

HPR is updating this page as new information becomes available. Check back regularly for the latest storm guidance.

Lowell is forecast to pass just west of the Hawaiian Islands on Monday as a major hurricane. Storm surge, strong winds and flooding will impact the state early next week, particularly in Kauaʻi County.

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Here's the latest information on Hurricane Lowell:

No watches or warnings are in effect, but the Central Pacific Hurricane Center says a tropical storm watch will likely be issued later on Saturday.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the south and east facing shores of all the maind Hawaiian Islands until Sunday at 6 p.m.

Lowell is currently a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds near 145 mph. It may strengthen into a Category 5 hurricane sometime this weekend.

Lowell is turning west-northwest as of 11 a.m. Saturday, and is expected to turn toward the north or north-northeast on Saturday or Sunday morning. Forecasters said the storm is expected to accelerate once it begins moving north and make its closest approach to the main Hawaiian Islands Monday night as a Category 2 to 3 hurricane.

NOAA Rainfall from Lowell may produce flash flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain.



Heavy rainfall is expected to begin Sunday afternoon and continue through early next week. Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island may see up to 10 inches of rain, and parts of Maui could get up to 8 inches. The rest of the state is expected to see up to 2 inches. However, where the heaviest rainfall occurs remains uncertain, and the National Weather Service advises being prepared for flooding.

Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation in anticipation of Lowell, as well as Hurricanes Karina and Marie. He told the public on Friday that his administration, alongside the state Department of Education, would likely make a determination on school closures on Sunday morning.

Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami has urged Kauaʻi residents to prepare for the storm. He acknowledged that Lowell may bring up memories of Hurricane Iniki, which killed three people on Kauaʻi in 1992. "We are asking our community members to be observant of family and friends who may be going through anxiety, do some wellness checks," he said.



NOAA This graphic shows the predicted path of the center of Hurricane Lowell as of 11 a.m. Saturday. The National Hurricane Center says the effects of a hurricane can span many hundreds of miles from the center.

Use these resources to stay informed on the storm’s progression:

National Weather Service Honolulu Forecast Office — for the latest advisories, watches and warnings.

Central Pacific Hurricane Center — offers storm tracking via satellite and radar. The Center posts updates at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m., and 11 p.m. HST.

Hawaiian Electric and KIUC outage maps — track where the power's out on your island.

Additional resources from HPR: