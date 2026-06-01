A call-in show on hurricane preparedness

Monday marks the start of hurricane season, and the National Weather Service is forecasting up to 13 tropical cyclones across the central Pacific. Today, our panel will discuss what we can do now to best prepare for the possible hurricanes ahead. Our guests are:



Ernie Lau, Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer

John Bravender, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist

Dennis Hwang, University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program Coastal Hazard Mitigation Specialist

