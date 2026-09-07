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Photos: Impacts of Hurricane Lowell across the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 7, 2026 at 1:37 PM HST
Workers removing a tree from Waiahōle on Sept. 6, 2026.
Department of Transportation
Workers removing a tree from Waiahōle on Sept. 6, 2026.

Send your storm photos to news@hawaiipublicradio.org and include your name and location, and we may share them in this story or on HPR's digital platforms.

Hurricane Lowell is currently impacting the island chain, causing flooding, fallen trees and closures. The storm is forecast to pass just west of the Hawaiian Islands on Monday as a major hurricane. Storm surge, strong winds and heavy rainfall will impact the state over the next several days, particularly in Kauaʻi County. Here's what people are seeing:

Rocks and debris blocking one lane on Hana Highway on Maui. (Sept. 6, 2026)
Department of Transportation
Rocks and debris blocking one lane at Mile Marker 16.5 on Hana Highway Rte. 360 near Ke‘anae, Maui. (Sept. 6, 2026)
Crews work on Waiahole Bridge on Kamehameha Highway late Sunday night. (Sept. 6, 2026)
Department of Transportation
Crews work on Waiahole Bridge on Kamehameha Highway late Sunday night. (Sept. 6, 2026)
Honolulu crew clearing downed and leaning trees on Pali Highway Kailua-bound Monday morning. (Sept. 7, 2026)
Department of Transportation
Honolulu crew clearing downed and leaning trees on Pali Highway Kailua-bound Monday morning. (Sept. 7, 2026)
Trees down blocking two lanes on Vineyard Blvd on Oʻahu. (Sept. 7, 2026)
Department of Transportation
Trees down blocking two lanes on Vineyard Blvd on Oʻahu. (Sept. 7, 2026)
Crews cleared the culvert under Kamehameha Highway by Sunset Beach Skate Park and Kalanianaole Highway on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026.
Department of Transportation
Crews cleared the culvert under Kamehameha Highway by Sunset Beach Skate Park and Kalanianaole Highway on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026.
Southbound on Kaua'i's Wailua Bridge on Kūhiō Highway (Sept. 7, 2026)
Department of Transportation
Southbound on Kaua'i's Wailua Bridge on Kūhiō Highway (Sept. 7, 2026)
Kaua'i's Hanalei Bridge on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. County officials closed the bridge Monday morning.
Department of Transportaion
Kaua'i's Hanalei Bridge on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. County officials closed the bridge Monday morning.

HPR will be providing storm updates on hawaiipublicradio.org as they come in. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center will have its latest forecast at 5 and 11 a.m. and 5 and 11 p.m. Emergency alerts will be broadcast on both HPR-1 and HPR-2 — here's how to listen on the radio and streaming. You can also find updates on Facebook and Instagram.
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