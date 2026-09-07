Photos: Impacts of Hurricane Lowell across the Hawaiian Islands

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Hurricane Lowell is currently impacting the island chain, causing flooding, fallen trees and closures. The storm is forecast to pass just west of the Hawaiian Islands on Monday as a major hurricane. Storm surge, strong winds and heavy rainfall will impact the state over the next several days, particularly in Kauaʻi County. Here's what people are seeing:

Department of Transportation Rocks and debris blocking one lane at Mile Marker 16.5 on Hana Highway Rte. 360 near Ke‘anae, Maui. (Sept. 6, 2026)

Department of Transportation Crews work on Waiahole Bridge on Kamehameha Highway late Sunday night. (Sept. 6, 2026)

Department of Transportation Honolulu crew clearing downed and leaning trees on Pali Highway Kailua-bound Monday morning. (Sept. 7, 2026)

Department of Transportation Trees down blocking two lanes on Vineyard Blvd on Oʻahu. (Sept. 7, 2026)

Department of Transportation Crews cleared the culvert under Kamehameha Highway by Sunset Beach Skate Park and Kalanianaole Highway on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026.

Department of Transportation Southbound on Kaua'i's Wailua Bridge on Kūhiō Highway (Sept. 7, 2026)

Department of Transportaion Kaua'i's Hanalei Bridge on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. County officials closed the bridge Monday morning.

HPR will be providing storm updates on hawaiipublicradio.org as they come in. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center will have its latest forecast at 5 and 11 a.m. and 5 and 11 p.m. Emergency alerts will be broadcast on both HPR-1 and HPR-2 — here's how to listen on the radio and streaming. You can also find updates on Facebook and Instagram.