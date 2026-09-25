Hurricane Nolo: What to expect on each island this weekend

Hawaiʻi Public Radio will be providing updates as Hurricane Nolo approaches. Click here for the latest in our storm coverage.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Nolo had maximum sustained winds of about 105 mph on Friday morning, making it a Category 2 hurricane. Forecasters expect the storm to become a major hurricane of Category 3 or higher this weekend.

Here is a look at the weather forecast for each island:

Hawaiʻi Island:

Windward and southeast Hawai'i Island can expect to see powerful gusts, heavy rain, flash flooding and mudslides starting Friday night.

The storm is expected to turn west Friday night and move away from the Big Island by Saturday. The intensity of the rain will depend on the hurricane’s proximity to Hawaiʻi Island before making its westward turn, which remains a point of uncertainty in the forecast, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

However, Big Island residents can expect tropical storm conditions Friday night, with hurricane conditions possible on Saturday, especially in areas of steep terrain. Forecasters expect rainfall totals of 15 to 30 inches, with up to 35 inches in isolated areas. They also said that large, damaging swells are likely along portions of Hawaiʻi Island's coastlines this weekend as well.

Maui Nui:

The heaviest rainfall is expected to hit Maui on Saturday, with heavy rainfall continuing to Sunday. Life-threatening mudslides and severe flooding are possible, especially in steep areas of eastern and southern Maui.

Maui County is under a tropical storm watch, with possible tropical storm conditions starting Saturday. For Maui, rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches with up to 20 inches in isolated areas are expected.

Oʻahu and Kauaʻi:

On Oʻahu and Kauaʻi, lesser rainfall totals are expected this weekend, with isolated flooding possible. On Friday afternoon and into the evening hours, winds will continue to gradually increase. A wind advisory has been issued for Niʻihau, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu and will be in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

On Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, and Niʻihau, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, with some areas seeing up to 6 inches, and isolated flooding are possible.