List of emergency shelters ahead of Hurricane Nolo

Hawaiʻi County and Maui County have opened shelters ahead of Hurricane Nolo.

Hawaiʻi County

Shelter occupants are encouraged to bring their own food, water and necessary medicine. Shelters are pet friendly but occupants must bring a crate and a leash.

Yano Hall, 82-6156 Māmalahoa Highway, Captain Cook

Nāʻālehu Elementary School gym, 95-5545 Mamalahoa Highway, Nāʻālehu

Robert N. Herkes Gym, 96-1219 Kamani St., Pāhala

Keaʻau Armory, 16-512 Volcano Road, Keaʻau

Honoka‘a Gym, 45-541 Lehua St., Honoka‘a

Pāpa‘aloa Park Annex, 35-1994 Government Main Road, Pāpa‘aloa

Pu‘u‘eo Community Center, 145 Wainaku St., Hilo

Kahilu Town Hall, 67-1182 Lindsey Road, Waimea

Ocean View Community Center, 92-8924 Leilani Circle, Ocean View

Maui County

The County of Maui will open emergency shelters at 12 p.m. Friday.

West Maui: Lahaina Civic Center Gym, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina

South Maui: South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, 1501 Liloa Drive, Kīhei

Upcountry: Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani St., Pukalani

Hāna: Hāna High & Elementary School, 4111 Hāna Highway

Molokaʻi: Kilohana Recreation Center, 344 Kamehameha V Highway, Kaunakakai

Emergency shelters are equipped with charging stations for personal electronic devices.

Residents should bring their own bedding, food, drinking water, medications, charging cables and other essential items. Pets are allowed but must be in crates.

Eligible paratransit riders can make a reservation to reach a shelter on Friday. Call Maui Economic Opportunity Transportation at 808-877-7651 for more information.