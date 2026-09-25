List of emergency shelters ahead of Hurricane Nolo
Hawaiʻi County and Maui County have opened shelters ahead of Hurricane Nolo.
Hawaiʻi County
Shelter occupants are encouraged to bring their own food, water and necessary medicine. Shelters are pet friendly but occupants must bring a crate and a leash.
- Yano Hall, 82-6156 Māmalahoa Highway, Captain Cook
- Nāʻālehu Elementary School gym, 95-5545 Mamalahoa Highway, Nāʻālehu
- Robert N. Herkes Gym, 96-1219 Kamani St., Pāhala
- Keaʻau Armory, 16-512 Volcano Road, Keaʻau
- Honoka‘a Gym, 45-541 Lehua St., Honoka‘a
- Pāpa‘aloa Park Annex, 35-1994 Government Main Road, Pāpa‘aloa
- Pu‘u‘eo Community Center, 145 Wainaku St., Hilo
- Kahilu Town Hall, 67-1182 Lindsey Road, Waimea
- Ocean View Community Center, 92-8924 Leilani Circle, Ocean View
Maui County
The County of Maui will open emergency shelters at 12 p.m. Friday.
- West Maui: Lahaina Civic Center Gym, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina
- South Maui: South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, 1501 Liloa Drive, Kīhei
- Upcountry: Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani St., Pukalani
- Hāna: Hāna High & Elementary School, 4111 Hāna Highway
- Molokaʻi: Kilohana Recreation Center, 344 Kamehameha V Highway, Kaunakakai
Emergency shelters are equipped with charging stations for personal electronic devices.
Residents should bring their own bedding, food, drinking water, medications, charging cables and other essential items. Pets are allowed but must be in crates.
Eligible paratransit riders can make a reservation to reach a shelter on Friday. Call Maui Economic Opportunity Transportation at 808-877-7651 for more information.