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The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi’s place in the Asia-Pacific; Chocolate and tourism

By Bill Dorman,
Jacob Aloi
Published October 2, 2026 at 11:30 AM HST
The USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. returns to its homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi on Sept. 28, 2026.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
The USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. returns to its homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi on Sept. 28, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Retired Brigadier General Davil Stilwell discusses Hawaiʻi’s links to the Asia-Pacific region after Naval Destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. returned to Pearl Harbor
  • KFF Health News Hawaiʻi Correspondent Ashley Mizuo reports on new Medicaid work requirements that have exemptions for indigenous groups — but not Native Hawaiians | Full Story
  • Mānoa Chocolate founder Dylan Butterbaugh shares how his business has fared with this year’s decline in tourism
  • USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Katie Mulliken returns with the Volcano Minute | Listen Here
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The Conversation MilitaryChinaHealthcareBusiness NewsTourismHawaiian Volcano Observatory
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Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director of Hawai‘i Public Radio since February 2011. Born in New York City, he spent 21 years at CNN in various positions...
See stories by Bill Dorman
Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jacob Aloi
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