The Conversation: Hawaiʻi’s place in the Asia-Pacific; Chocolate and tourism
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Retired Brigadier General Davil Stilwell discusses Hawaiʻi’s links to the Asia-Pacific region after Naval Destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. returned to Pearl Harbor
- KFF Health News Hawaiʻi Correspondent Ashley Mizuo reports on new Medicaid work requirements that have exemptions for indigenous groups — but not Native Hawaiians | Full Story
- Mānoa Chocolate founder Dylan Butterbaugh shares how his business has fared with this year’s decline in tourism
- USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Katie Mulliken returns with the Volcano Minute | Listen Here