The Conversation

The Conversation: Honolulu Marathon; Kauaʻi election accusations

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson, Maddie Bender
Published September 4, 2025 at 10:40 AM HST
  • Honolulu Marathon President Jim Barahal shares that there's been an increase in runner signups in all categories
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on how the Office of Elections is pushing back after being accused of overcounting hundreds of ballots received in Kauaʻi County during the 2024 election | Full Story
  • HPR contributor Neal Milner talks about issues in public schools and whether a four-day school week improves learning | Further reading
  • UH nurse scientist and assistant professor Cynthia Greywolf discusses the link between historical trauma and addiction | Read her research
  • NPR "Morning Edition" host Michel Martin talks about the role of public media in the wake of federal funding cuts
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
