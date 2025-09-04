© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Would a 4-day school week improve learning?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 4, 2025 at 5:30 PM HST
An empty classroom in a Hawaiʻi school.
Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association
On the Long View, Contributing Editor Neal Milner focuses on the four-day work week — specifically in schools. Does it help retain and recruit teachers, and more importantly, does it impact learning?

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 4, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
