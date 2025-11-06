The culture of protests during the second Trump administration

Hawaiʻi has certainly seen its share of protest rallies locally and across the country this year during President Donald Trump's second term.

A peaceful rally at the federal building in downtown Honolulu on Wednesday over the detention of the husband of former Miss Hawaii featured protestors bearing signs reading “We are all Rogerio."

Also Wednesday, federal immigration agents arrested 44 people on Kauaʻi and transported them to a federal detention center on Oʻahu.

Here to provide the long view on immigration protests is HPR contributor Neal Milner.

