The Long View on gender gaps in Hawaiʻi

Published December 4, 2025 at 2:21 PM HST
Tennis courts at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa with the dome of Stan Sheriff Center in the background. (Oct. 26, 2024)
FILE - Tennis courts at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa with the dome of Stan Sheriff Center in the background. (Oct. 26, 2024)

You may be familiar with the case of parents in Kahuku who were upset that cheerleaders were being expected to pay their way to games while the football team was not.

Contributing editor Neal Milner says the story has broader implications.

Further reading:

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 4, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
