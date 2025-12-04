The Long View on gender gaps in Hawaiʻi
You may be familiar with the case of parents in Kahuku who were upset that cheerleaders were being expected to pay their way to games while the football team was not.
Contributing editor Neal Milner says the story has broader implications.
Further reading:
- "Hawai‘i DOE Wants $83,000 To Provide Data On Gender Equity In Schools" by Honolulu Civil Beat
- "Beyond half measures: How to improve gender gap indices" by American Institute for Boys and Men
This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 4, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.