UH professor discusses connections between alcohol use and colonialism

Doctors routinely ask for family medical histories — but what if they also took cultural and ethnic histories into account when treating patients?

Cynthia Greywolf is a nurse scientist who’s made it her life’s work to address the “whys” of addiction and alcohol abuse. She is an assistant professor at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene and is one of 25 American Indian nurses who hold a doctorate degree.

Greywolf grew up on the Cherokee Nation reservation in Oklahoma. Part of her dissertation was recently published in the Asian/Pacific Island Nursing Journal.

She spoke with The Conversation about culturally informed nursing and the link between health issues and the historical trauma of colonialism.

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 4, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.