© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Office of Elections pushes back on allegations it overcounted hundreds of 2024 Kauaʻi ballots

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published September 4, 2025 at 9:30 AM HST
Ballots collected in the City and County of Honolulu are processed at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
FILE - Collected ballots await processing at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol in 2022.

Earlier this summer, a permitted interaction group, or PIG, within the state Elections Commission put out a report accusing the Office of Elections of overcounting 600-plus ballots received in Kauaʻi County during the 2024 election.

The commission then voted to hire an independent accounting firm to audit the Kauaʻi results — a task that would likely cost over $100,000. It’s unclear who would pay for the audit or if it would need legislative approval.

The Office of Elections said the PIG report is incorrect and has issued its own report in response.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
Tags
Local News ElectionKauaʻi CountyKauaʻi
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
Related Stories