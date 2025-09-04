Office of Elections pushes back on allegations it overcounted hundreds of 2024 Kauaʻi ballots

Earlier this summer, a permitted interaction group, or PIG, within the state Elections Commission put out a report accusing the Office of Elections of overcounting 600-plus ballots received in Kauaʻi County during the 2024 election.

The commission then voted to hire an independent accounting firm to audit the Kauaʻi results — a task that would likely cost over $100,000. It’s unclear who would pay for the audit or if it would need legislative approval.

The Office of Elections said the PIG report is incorrect and has issued its own report in response.

