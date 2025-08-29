The Conversation hana hou: Summer reads
Today on the program, we're revisiting interviews with local authors to help you find your next favorite read:
- Author and zen master Norma Wong shares lessons on spiritualism and activism during crisis from her book "When No Thing Works" | Full Story (May 2025)
- Author Kristiana Kahakauwila talks about the hero at the center of her young adult novel "Clairboyance" | Full Story (May 2025)
- Maui author and illustrator Shahrzad Maydani transports readers into a world full of adventure and peril in her modern fable "Leila and The Voice" | Full Story (July 2025)
- Todd Balf, author and former senior editor for Outside magazine, writes about Duke Kahanamoku's legacy in the sports world in "Three Kings: Race, Class, and the Barrier-Breaking Rivals Who Redefined Sports and Launched the Modern Olympic Age" | Full Story (Aug. 2024)
