The Conversation

The Conversation: New state economist; Cannabis poisoning cases in kids

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published August 28, 2025 at 10:44 AM HST
FILE - Marijuana buds ready for harvest rest on a plant in Ohio.
Tony Dejak
/
AP
FILE - Marijuana buds ready for harvest rest on a plant in Ohio.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on calls for Hawaiʻi leaders to put up guardrails on immigration enforcement | Full Story
  • Seth Colby steps into the role of Hawaiʻi's chief economist
  • Andrew Goff with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health addresses concerns over a rise in national cases of cannabis poisoning among children | Read the New York Times report
  • Playwright Sara Ward tells the story of a mom who tries to control her daughter's love life in the new production "Smother" at Kumu Kahua Theatre | Get tickets
The Conversation Public HealthEconomyImmigrationEntertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
