The Conversation: UH AI research tool; Student club cultivates green thumbs
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on a new program from the Hawaiian Council seeking to reduce energy costs | Full Story
- Overstory Hawaiʻi's Noelle Fujii-Oride reports on efforts to address mental health and wellness within the construction industry | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi climate scientist Matthew Widlansky develops a new AI tool to help researchers explore complex data
- Kaimuki High School teacher Chu Hong shares what her students are cultivating in WORMS club