The Conversation

The Conversation: UH AI research tool; Student club cultivates green thumbs

By DW Gibson,
Laura Dux
Published August 27, 2025 at 12:10 PM HST
FILE - The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus.
Krista Rados
/
HPR
FILE - The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus.

  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on a new program from the Hawaiian Council seeking to reduce energy costs | Full Story
  • Overstory Hawaiʻi's Noelle Fujii-Oride reports on efforts to address mental health and wellness within the construction industry | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi climate scientist Matthew Widlansky develops a new AI tool to help researchers explore complex data
  • Kaimuki High School teacher Chu Hong shares what her students are cultivating in WORMS club
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Laura Dux
Laura Dux is the 2025 Society of Professional Journalists Summer Intern for The Conversation at HPR. 
