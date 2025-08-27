AI tool aims to make it easier for scientists to measure sea levels

Is there any escaping artificial intelligence these days? Researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi have a new tool that helps them explore complex geoscience data. Initially it’s been used to track sea levels on Earth, but the team behind it says it has the capacity to do so much more — including analyzing atmospheric conditions on Mars.

Scientists recently published details about this AI tool in the Journal of Geophysical Research. The Conversation spoke with Matthew Widlansky, a climate scientist who’s part of the team that’s brought this new tool into the world. He is the associate director of the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Level Center.

