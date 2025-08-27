© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Informing, inspiring and connecting the people of Hawaiʻi
AI tool aims to make it easier for scientists to measure sea levels

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published August 27, 2025 at 3:12 PM HST
UH A.I. assistant to help geoscientists explore Earth and beyond. This is one of the 94 sea level gauges maintained by the UH Sea Level Center is stationed in Chuuk, Micronesia.
UH SOEST
A UH artificial intelligence assistant in Chuuk, Micronesia, to help geoscientists explore Earth and beyond.

Is there any escaping artificial intelligence these days? Researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi have a new tool that helps them explore complex geoscience data. Initially it’s been used to track sea levels on Earth, but the team behind it says it has the capacity to do so much more — including analyzing atmospheric conditions on Mars.

Scientists recently published details about this AI tool in the Journal of Geophysical Research. The Conversation spoke with Matthew Widlansky, a climate scientist who’s part of the team that’s brought this new tool into the world. He is the associate director of the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Level Center.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 27, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation ScienceTechnologyUniversity of Hawai‘i
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
