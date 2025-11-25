© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Scientist finds a native berry's sister species in Japan

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published November 25, 2025 at 2:27 PM HST
ʻŌhelo berry is an endemic plant to Hawaiʻi.
DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife
ʻŌhelo berry is an endemic plant to Hawaiʻi.

Hawaiʻi and Japan have a slew of sister cities — Honolulu is siblings with Hiroshima and Shibuya, while Hawaiʻi County has seven sister cities in Japan. Now, researchers think that Hawaiʻi's native blueberry, known as ʻōhelo ʻai, has a sister species in the mountains of Japan.

Peter Fritsch is the vice president for research and conservation at the Botanical Research Institute of Texas. He led a new study into the origins of the ʻōhelo berry. Fritsch spoke with The Conversation about the research and the amazing world of blueberries.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 25, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
