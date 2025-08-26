© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Coconut rhinoceros beetle; Land ownership and legacy

By DW Gibson
Published August 26, 2025 at 10:55 AM HST
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle
DLNR
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Mark Ladao reports on Molokaʻi's efforts to keep out invasive coconut rhinoceros beetles | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Megan Tagami reports that Hawaiʻi is increasingly relying on unlicensed teachers to fill vacancies | Full Story
  • Sara Kehaulani Goo charts the history of land ownership in Hawaiʻi through the lens of her own lineage in her new book "Kuleana: A Story of Family, Land, and Legacy in Old Hawaiʻi"
  • Filmmaker Ciara Tracy receives honors for her animated film "The Queen's Flowers" at the inaugural Waikīkī Film Awards
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
