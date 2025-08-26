© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi's neighbor islands are still fighting to prevent or contain CRB infestations

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published August 26, 2025 at 10:47 AM HST
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Crews from the Honolulu City and County have had to cut down palm trees on Oʻahu infected with the coconut rhinoceros beetle. (Oct. 7, 2024)

The invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle is so widespread on Oʻahu that efforts are focused on containment and management rather than eradication.

But eradication and even prevention are still very much a possibility on other islands. The coconut palm-eating beetle has not been detected on Molokaʻi, and Kunani Nihipali has spearheaded a community petition to keep it that way.

HPR's Mark Ladao has an update on the movements of this invasive species — and the efforts to contain it across the islands.

A text version of this story will be available later today.
Tags
Local News Department of Agricultureinvasive speciesAnimalsNeighbor Island News
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
