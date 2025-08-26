Hawaiʻi's neighbor islands are still fighting to prevent or contain CRB infestations
The invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle is so widespread on Oʻahu that efforts are focused on containment and management rather than eradication.
But eradication and even prevention are still very much a possibility on other islands. The coconut palm-eating beetle has not been detected on Molokaʻi, and Kunani Nihipali has spearheaded a community petition to keep it that way.
HPR's Mark Ladao has an update on the movements of this invasive species — and the efforts to contain it across the islands.
